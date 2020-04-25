These are the things the public needs from Congress and the White House.
For business, we need to know if the people we work with have the COVID-19 virus or not. Diners want to know if wait and kitchen staff are negative, and wait staff wants to know if diners are negative.
This concept applies to any reopening business. Or, we can open all business gradually and play the odds.
What we need is widespread, at will (no symptoms, no doctors) free testing.
Our great nation could gear up for this, but it’s not in the plans now.
Maybe 200 million-plus tests? The positives get isolated or treatment, the negatives go out and earn a living.
Our leaders could make it happen if they wanted to. We’ve already lost valuable time.
What we don’t need is micro-managing from the White House to the states to reopen the nation. Our mayors and governors are best at making plans for their own communities.
Don’t bother the country with your plans or recommendations. Nobody needs them.
