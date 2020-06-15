In providing suggested reading resources, the Tulsa World failed to mention the 1971 work of Tulsan Ed Wheeler entitled “Profile of a Race Riot.”
His work deserves merit for the following reasons:
First, Wheeler’s narrative was arguably the first serious published work to crack the, then, 50-year wall of silence regarding that horrific 1921 event.
Second, the work is thorough, the result of many interviews conducted by Wheeler of those in the black community directly victimized by the event and several former Ku Klux Klansmen who had essentially acted as a part of an execution squad in murdering black men.
In a 1999 interview with the New York Times, Wheeler recounted how his 1971 research resulted in him being the target of threats of physical harm.
Third, longtime Oklahoma state legislator Don Ross embraced the work, publishing it in his north Tulsa publication “Oklahoma Impact.”
Lastly, the Smithsonian Institution recognizes its merit by including it in their National Museum of African American History and Culture. Wheeler’s work can be accessed via the Institution’s website.
In 1971, after the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce, which had initiated the project, ultimately refused to publish the article in its “Tulsa” magazine, Wheeler presented it to the Tulsa World but, as he later recounted, the editors did not want to touch it with an “11-foot pole.”
It would have been nice if 49 years later the Tulsa World would have finally given Wheeler’s work the full recognition it rightfully deserves.
Philip Creider, Broken Arrow
