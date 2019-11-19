Battle lines harden as Trump impeachment inquiry goes public

Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, right, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, arrive to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

For some time now, while watching the back and forth of the impeachment inquiry arguments, I’ve been reminded of a scene from a movie that I could not exactly put my finger on.

Recently, I watched the musical “Chicago,” and there it was – the old razzle dazzle: “Give ‘em an act with lots of flash in it, and the reaction will be passionate…razzle dazzle ‘em, and they’ll never catch wise.”

In the movie version, Richard Gere, as the defense attorney, was a mix of Fox News, Donald Trump and GOP members of Congress, tap dancing around the courtroom defending Roxie.

And who did Roxie remind me of? Who else but Donald Trump.

The jury? None other than Trump’s base and the Republican Senate.

In the musical, though, the jury members are unaware they have “sequins in their eyes.”

GOP senators, on the other hand, know exactly what is happening. They understand the “flim flam flummox” being orchestrated around them, and they simply don’t care.

Max Holloway, Muskogee

