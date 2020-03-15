Another Super Tuesday has passed, and it’s time to thank the folks who run the polling stations.
They work long, 13-plus hour days and receive little recompense. We voters waltz in, cast our votes and carry on with our day, sparing hardly a thought for these fine people, many of whom are less spry than they used to be.
Their lot is a seemingly endless day dealing with the general public and its foibles, answering inane questions and countering unrealistic expectations, such as why a candidate who recently dropped out of the race still has his or her name on the ballot.
Given concerns over the years in other states, we should recognize that Oklahoma has a fine voting system, a good balance of paper input and electronic tabulation, but it is the volunteers who man the stations that make it work so well.
Let’s express our appreciation for them all, especially with a busy November looming.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video