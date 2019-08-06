Regarding the letter "Criminally irresponsible (July 29)," my father passed away in 2017. He was 93, a veteran of both Utah and Omaha beach landings during the World War II D-Day invasion and a proud graduate of a Civilian Conservation Corps camp in Idaho.
He did this with an 8th grade certificate.
On one of our many trips between my home in Oklahoma and his in Alabama, I asked him what he thought about global warming.
His response, "More cars, cattle, hogs, people and concrete gotta be more heat!"
I also think he might have again just proved Newton's First Law of Thermodynamics.
