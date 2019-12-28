I believe global warming will solve itself in the next 30 years.
Global warming is the result of us burning fossil fuels, resulting in venting carbon dioxide into our atmosphere.
However, most of us don’t realize how recent all this is. Fossil fuels are the result of millions and millions of years of dead critters and fauna buried in our soil. What is down there is limited and finite. We have already burned up most of the readily available fossil fuel.
My Dad was born into an affluent neighborhood only a bit over 100 years ago. There was no electricity in his neighborhood until he was into grade school. He rode a horse to school. Cars were a curiosity. My granddad was a mailman and delivered mail by horse and buggy until the mid-1940.
Since then, we cannot build roads wide enough to handle all our cars.
Likely the only reason we still have oil is due to new discoveries and horizontal drilling.
In the scope of all mankind, we will soon burn it up, and it will all come to an end in a decade or so.
Then what? Back to horses? Solar? Wind?
However, as a result, global warming should reverse itself toward normal.
