There have been numerous letters and comments about how President Trump is abandoning our allies (Kurds) by pulling troops out of the Mideast.
It is evident most of these comments come from people who haven't been to war or had a child go to war.
My oldest went to the Mideast in 1991. Then, 12 years later, my youngest served in Iraq and Afghanistan, multiple tours. We are still there.
Even the Russians after nine years had enough sense to pull out of a country that had been killing their own for 1,000 years. It's another Vietnam.
It's a shame it was OK to protest about Vietnam.
After my multiple tours in Vietnam, I remember coming home to all the protests, not because of the war but because of the draft.
It's OK to have a war if you don't have to go or if you work for a company making millions off of it.
If the Mideast expands to Iran, maybe the draft will start again. I wonder which side the protesters will be on when their sons and daughters go away.
The Mideast is not worth one more American life.
