I’m gobsmacked! I’m a volunteer chaplain and pastor at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center for women and Jess Dunn for men.
Eddie Warrior has 78 different church services by 50-plus different groups including Christian — from Catholic to Pentecostal — Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist and Native American.
Some of the behavior modification programs are mandatory, usually as a part of the sentencing. Many others are optional, like university degree programs or tech school certifications for service sector jobs.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s RESTORE Task Force (Criminal Justice Reentry, Supervision, Treatment and Opportunity Reform) met behind closed doors, not in the prisons. We don’t need another seminary program on every yard. We already have religious degree programs through qualified universities.
We need sentencing reform and equalization, reform of fines and fees and bail bonds, diversion programs that work coupled with the funding needed, both inside and outside the fence. Bring common sense to our criminal justice system.
Today, before a new program can be installed on a yard, an existing program has to be dropped. Try throwing out a university program with 18 degrees to put in a seminary degree program.
And, which group are we going to represent? Just Christian? What about separation of church and state?
Today, 1 in 10 Oklahomans has a felony record.
Stitt needs to tell his task force to find the funding we need to educate and not incarcerate, both inside prison walls and on the outside in public schools before it’s 1 in 5 Oklahomans.
