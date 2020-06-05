NEoma_659001 WEATHER001

Regarding the story "Poll: U.S. believers see message from God" (May 16), I believe God is sending a message, the same one he has been sending for thousands of years. 

He loves us. He cares about what we are going through. He desires to comfort those who have lost love ones.

He wants to give hope to those who fear the future.

If history has taught us anything, it is that God does not wait around for mankind to fix themselves. 

He displays his love and strength at the worst of times. I think we have seen it already through great sacrifices of so many people. 

I believe that the best is ahead of us, not because we finally get it right, but because God is good.

Jack Catlett, Sand Springs

