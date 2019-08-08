Regarding the letter "Beginning of life" (July 26), the writer purports to give the Bible's definition of when life begins with the premise it does so when one's first breath is taken.
The writer supports this by citing Genesis 2:7 and Ezekiel 37:5.
But a quick review of each scripture reveals that neither one even refers to a natural birth.
Genesis 2:7 refers to God's creation: a full grown man. Ezekiel 37:5 and surrounding verses talks of "resurrection of dry bones" referring to the restoration of Israel.
Again, neither example refers to the natural birth of a child.
With this erroneous premise, attempts are made to justify murder of the pre-born by minimizing the father's rights and responsibilities regarding the birth and raising of the child.
Remember, the 6th commandment is "Thou shalt not murder," and Psalms 127:3 states "Children are a heritage from the Lord."
In addition, Psalms 139:13 states "Thou didst weave me in my mother's womb," and Jeremiah 1:5 states "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you."
While I know there is frequently much pressure on some women who face an unexpected pregnancy, God's position is never to take the life of the child.
Regardless of the circumstances, the innocent child deserves life. Our job as Christians is to assist the woman and frequently the man.
Caring, hands-on assistance to support the "choose life" decision is the least we can do.
And, we will be a better people by following God's plan.
William D. Darr, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.