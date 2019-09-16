There is a whole new generation of young people who have not been raised to believe in a loving, powerful, creator God.
That is why these floundering, rudderless youngsters are so susceptible to propaganda regarding climate change. They believe the earth is so fragile and unprotected that the slightest thing might destroy it.
Those of us who believe in a God who created the earth in six days, who saved Noah through the great flood, who parted the Red Sea and who sent his son to die for our sins, know we have nothing to worry about.
