APTOPIX Finland Prime Minister

From left, Minister of Education Li Andersson, Minister of Interior Maria Ohisalo, Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Minister of Finance Katri Kulmuni during press conference of the new Finnish government in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

 Vesa Moilanen

I am sure most folks would like some cheerful reporting of partisan politics other than the current impeachment rattling.

The Dec. 14 Economist magazine related some cheerful news: Finland has a new prime minister, 34-year-old Sanna Marin. Her coalition is also led by three young women in their 30s.

I politely suggest the Tulsa World counter the impeachment proceedings by reporting on the ladies guiding Finland.

Robert S. Smith, Tulsa

