I am sure most folks would like some cheerful reporting of partisan politics other than the current impeachment rattling.
The Dec. 14 Economist magazine related some cheerful news: Finland has a new prime minister, 34-year-old Sanna Marin. Her coalition is also led by three young women in their 30s.
I politely suggest the Tulsa World counter the impeachment proceedings by reporting on the ladies guiding Finland.
Robert S. Smith, Tulsa
