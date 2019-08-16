Robert J. Samuelson's article, "The indestructible welfare state (Aug. 4)," was eye-opening.
It provided important additional information about the distribution of income and income-equivalents that had not shown up in any of the prior stories I have read.
My thanks to you for printing it.
