Considering history, I can’t imagine any woman being a part of or supporting this Republican Party.
Time and again the party has opposed attempts to guarantee women’s rights, equal pay, equal protection under the law and freedom to control our own bodies.
Even the women against abortion can choose not to have one, as opposed to China or Saudi Arabia where men can torture women and control the number of children they have.
When did American politicians stop believing in freedom? When did American women accept the ideal of rich white men running the world no matter how ugly and crass?
When did Russians become better than the historically poor and working family party?
It’s simply intolerable what we’ve become.
Republicans must have the courage to stand up and say enough or once again be on the wrong side of history.
Judy Ramsey, Tulsa
