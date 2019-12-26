If the impeachment system is to work, there must be a fair trial in the Senate.
Both Sens. Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell have stated they have no intention of being impartial. If they now take an oath pledging impartiality, what does that make them?
At best, it makes them deceitful. If they do this, they flaunt themselves as being above the law, just as does their dubious leader.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be wise, and there's no doubt she is wise, to require that those two senators, and perhaps the handful of senators nodding in unison behind McConnell when he spoke, to recuse themselves before handing over the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
There is no room for this kind of blatant disregard for the law, especially following an impeachment of the president, for what?
Recusing might not make a dent in the preordained acquittal of the president, but it's the right thing to do.
These two men will go down in history. It won't be for being great leaders. It won't be for being smart and powerful politicians.
They will go down in history for what they are. Cowardly followers. Hypocrites. Poster boys for corruption of power.
If they recuse, they might be able to redeem themselves.
You might cite that removing President Donald Trump is undoing the votes of 63 million. Remember that the electoral college undid the vote of 66 million.
Cindy Catli, Broken Arrow
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video