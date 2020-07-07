I have not heard anything about Gov. Kevin Stitt’s $2 million purchase of hydroxychloroquine since purchasing it in April after President Donald Trump's promotion of the drug.
Since the drug has been deemed unsafe to use in the treatment of COVID-19, what are his plans to deal with all those pills. Will he keep them in the stockpile just in case we have an outbreak of malaria?
This was money we should have spent on PPE or unemployment benefits for our affected citizens, some of whom have still not seen a dime of help since the outbreak.
Stitt invited the president to come to our city for a Trump rally (a boondoggle) when we had already closed our venues under the guidance from our public health officials. Those health officials were waiting on the statistics to tell us when it was safe to reopen.
We have to wonder whether Stitt has the better interests of the citizens of Oklahoma or his own political interests in mind when he follows Trump’s unsafe and politically motivated tactics.
Time will tell how many Oklahoma citizens will get sick and/or die as a result of the rally and whether the Trump campaign ever pays the BOK Center for the rally.
When Trump says jump, Stitt says how high?
Robert Plumlee, Tulsa
