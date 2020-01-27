Tribal confrontation

Stitt dropped a bombshell on the state’s tribal governments when he announced in early July his intention to negotiate entirely new gaming compacts by the end of the year. The tribes said Stitt misunderstands the terms of the compacts and that they are under no obligation to engage in such talks, although they said they are open to discussing some changes. Stitt maintains the compacts expired at the end of December and the casinos are operating illegally. The three largest gaming tribes — Choctaw, Chickasaw and Cherokee — filed suit on Dec. 31, seeking a declaratory judgment in the matter. NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman

Gov. Kevin Stitt is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. Talk about throwing your own under the bus.

Vicki Menton, Tulsa

