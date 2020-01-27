Gov. Kevin Stitt is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. Talk about throwing your own under the bus.
Vicki Menton, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. Talk about throwing your own under the bus.
Vicki Menton, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.