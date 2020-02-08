I tried to listen to Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State address, but I could not listen long. He apparently lives in a different state than I do because of the way he said many things are going wonderfully well in Oklahoma!
I did agree with one thing he said as reported on the front page of the Tulsa World, where I read that he said the greatest challenges to the state is government bureaucracy ("Gov. Kevin Stitt says government is 'too big and too broken' in second State of the State speech," Feb. 4).
Gov. Stitt apparently does not know the meaning of bureaucracy.
Bureaucracy is "a system of government in which most of the important decisions are made by state officials rather than by elected representatives."
Many of his proposals include making many decisions by himself and combining many departments that will consolidate power for him and have fewer decisions made by other people in the state, increasing bureaucracy.
I am disgusted with Gov. Stitt who does not know how good government works. Oklahoma needs a statesman for governor — not a dictator.
