The recent article about Gov. Stitt wanting to replace the Chancellor of Higher Education is another attempt to look for easy scapegoat to the state's education system ("Gov. Kevin Stitt pushes for new chancellor of higher education," Aug. 21).
The budget for higher education has been cut for years. The Oklahoma college and university system has been producing high-quality graduates for years. Unfortunately, many of those graduates have left the state to work.
Chancellor Glen Johnson was awarded the 2019 State Higher Education Executive Officers Exceptional Leader Award. This award was given to Johnson because of his commitment to exceptional service and leadership in higher education.
This year with improved funding for higher education, tuition at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University did not increase.
Changing leadership now would be like fumbling the football at the 1-yard line.
