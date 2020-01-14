Gov. Kevin Stitt (copy)

Webster’s Dictionary defines compact as “an agreement or covenant between two or more parties, a contract.”

Why wouldn’t Gov. Kevin Stitt break the compact?

The federal and state governments have broken almost every treaty or agreement signed with Native American tribes, then committed genocide against tribes on a scale that breaks the heart of the Great Spirit.

In today’s Oklahoma, the native tribes are keeping the compact and helping all Oklahoma citizens.

Gary Morgan, Skiatook

