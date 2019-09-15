Kudos to Editorial Editor Wayne Greene for his excellent editorial regarding Gov. Stitt’s attempts to remove Chancellor Glen Johnson as the key person leading higher education in Oklahoma (“Gov. Kevin Stitt wants new leadership for higher education, but if Glen Johnson is cast as John Blake, then who's Bob Stoops?” Sept. 1).
Stitt has stated that Oklahoma colleges and universities are underperforming, but he fails to give any evidence that his statement is based on facts or just his opinion.
I fear that Stitt is following the conservative playbook developed by the Koch brothers and their network.
This network has a major goal to control education from kindergarten through higher education. This organization has long been critical of higher education for supposedly indoctrinating students in liberal philosophies.
The goal of higher education is to teach students the process for finding and analyzing data so they can make up their own minds about issues facing society.
I encourage the governor to provide the citizens of Oklahoma evidence to support his position. Then we can all fact check his evidence and make up our own minds whether our colleges and universities are underperforming.
I believe Chancellor Johnson has done an excellent job in leading higher education in Oklahoma, and I fear he will be replaced by a political hack.
Featured video
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.