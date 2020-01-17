I’m very disappointed in the way Gov. Kevin Stitt is treating the tribes over increasing the amount given to the government.
Without the help of the tribes, the roads would need replacing, bridges repaired and other things the state does not have money to pay for would be neglected. The tribes have probably done more than an increase in taxes would have accomplished.
Besides the hard feelings, this dispute over gaming compacts could be creating a wedge in relations.
I say leave the tribes as they are and keep relations good.
I’m disappointed in the governor, and this could affect chances of re-election. I know I will remember.
