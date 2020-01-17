Tribal Gambling Oklahoma

Matthew Morgan, chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, and leaders from 32 tribes held a press conference on Dec. 19 to speak out against Gov. Kevin Stitt’s request to extend gaming compact negotiations. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

I’m very disappointed in the way Gov. Kevin Stitt is treating the tribes over increasing the amount given to the government.

Without the help of the tribes, the roads would need replacing, bridges repaired and other things the state does not have money to pay for would be neglected. The tribes have probably done more than an increase in taxes would have accomplished.

Besides the hard feelings, this dispute over gaming compacts could be creating a wedge in relations.

I say leave the tribes as they are and keep relations good.

I’m disappointed in the governor, and this could affect chances of re-election. I know I will remember.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags