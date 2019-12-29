Gov. Kevin Stitt should abandon his demand that Oklahoma tribes agree with his surreal claim that the government-to-government pact has a secret, unwritten clause declaring it auto-destructs at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31.
Thirty-plus years ago when the Muscogee (Creek) Nation first opened Creek Nation Bingo on a sliver of its reservation that had escaped allotment, the lucrative enterprise allowed the tribe to immediately expand and improve cash-strapped services for tribal members.
This was good news to everyone except the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the Tulsa County district attorney, who demanded a cut of the action under threat of padlocking the bingo hall and confiscating the equipment. Sound familiar?
Rather than submit to this extortion, the Creeks sued for an injunction preventing the state from such action.
The state responded, literally, that the Creek Nation had automatically ceased to exist in 1905, and that the group headquartered in Okmulgee was a "Creek Nation social club" without any special rights. Our state stuck with this outrageous and offensive lie all the way to the threshold of the U.S. Supreme Court.
As the River Spirit Casino and Resort exemplifies, the Creeks prevailed at every level.
Shame on Stitt for once again threatening to destroy the businesses that have allowed the tribes to generate wealth sufficient to better serve the needs of their members and building a diversified economic base strong enough to ensure their special heritage for future generations.
Enough already. Lay off the tribes.
John David Echols, Tulsa
