The proposal and threat by Gov. Kevin Stitt to bring out-of-state gaming operators to Oklahoma is ridiculous.
Does he not realize that the profits made by private investors will go into a black hole, their personal pockets, and not back to the general public?
The profits made by federally recognized Indian tribes in Oklahoma do not go into personal pockets.They pop back up in the Oklahoma economy, a recent study indicated that the tribes had a $12.9 billion economic impact in Oklahoma.
Look at the jobs they have created; the roads they have built; the services they provide; and the partner they have become with Oklahoma communities.
Why in the world would you want to bring out-of-state gaming operators to Oklahoma who will never be socially responsible like the federally recognized Indian tribes are?
Please, someone wake this governor up. He has been in a dream world.
Jerry Wilson, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO