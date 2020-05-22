Gov. Kevin Stitt is beginning to look like a one-term governor.
He has difficulty working with the legislature (four vetoes overridden in one week). He is acting counter to the public's petition on expanding Medicare.
he has major problems working with the tribal nations and the gambling brouhaha.
He has failed to work closely with the attorney general and the state superintendent.
These are all signs of a one-term governor.
Jerry Butterbaugh, Fairfax
