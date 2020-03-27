A plea to Gov. Kevin Stitt: Protect Oklahomans from the COVID-19 virus and issue a stay-at-home order.
Social isolation is the only proven way to bring down infections in our families, communities and state and to protect our health care system, doctors and nurses from an impossible to flood of sick people.
It's a hard choice, but that's what leaders do.
Please don't wait until the cases begin to spike, and our house is burning to the ground. Think about Italy.
Let's not be the last to act.
Scott Swearingen, Tulsa
