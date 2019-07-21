Gov. Stitt suggests the state's percentage of revenues contained in tribal class III gaming compacts is insufficient.
As the compacts expire before year's end, the notion of tripling the rates negotiated in 2004 is now introduced. Casino profit distributions to tribal governments are like a municipality's utility authority profits benefitting a small town financially.
Tribal social contributions include funding a sound government, hospitals and clinics, college scholarships, housing, burial assistance, public safety and multiple educational programs for the youth.
Jobs created and maintained by Oklahoma tribes are measured in the thousands.
The attendant salaries and wages are spent locally as tribal employees raise their families, buy homes and transportation, and send their children to school paying a myriad of Oklahoma taxes every step of the way.
Before attempting to increase Oklahoma revenues by seeking a larger portion of tribal casino profits, perform an analysis of audited tribal financial statements to measure accurately the cost of funding these essential governmental services.
Increases in Oklahoma's gaming revenue percentages would result in a proportionate decrease in monies to present well-managed tribal social efforts and programs.
Finally, how much financial risk was Oklahoma exposed to when debt-financed casino construction costs were incurred? How much cash has Oklahoma invested in any Indian casino? How about zero and zero.
There are interesting federal court cases about a state's failure to negotiate gaming compacts in good faith, which establish necessary criteria for negotiated change.
Comparing gaming compact rates with another state isn't one of them.
