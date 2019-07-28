When I heard Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to raise the amount paid to the state from gaming earnings, I almost fell out of my chair.
The state spends countless dollars competing for corporations to move into Oklahoma with huge tax breaks; so big, nothing is realized for years.
In the meantime, the state has a corporate partner that gives 6% of its profits and developed and expanded the businesses without asking Oklahoma for a single dollar.
The tribes hire American Indians and Oklahoma citizens. These employees have state taxes deducted each week going into the state coffers.
Tribes give back millions to their members in the form of housing, health care, prescriptions, educational opportunities, nutrition for seniors, food for low-income members, job training and other benefits.
Since American Indians represent almost 13% of Oklahoma’s population, that is 13% the state does not have to spend tax dollars on.
Stitt forgot to say thank you for all the times the tribes have contributed to road building and schools; contributions they did not have to make.
Stitt seems to have forgotten how much money tribal hotels and casinos generate in tax dollars.
The tribes have a way to make money, and all Stitt can think of is how to get a bigger piece of the pie.
If he wants to generate income, maybe he should partner with the tribes to invest in wind energy. If they combine resources and put together an aggressive plan, Oklahoma could once again be an energy leader.
In the meantime, I suggest Stitt leave the tribes alone.
Featured video
Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center
Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.