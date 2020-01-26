Gov. Kevin Stitt (Trump Jr.) thinks of himself as the best governor ever, giving himself an “A."
Stitt wants to be king. He wants to run the government like a corporation, but a democratic government cannot be run like a corporation.
That is something President Donald Trump and Stitt don’t seem to understand. The government is of the people, and they need to be involved.
By eliminating the votes of the Senate with acting presidential appointees and making state offices be appointed by the governor, both Trump and Stitt seem determined to limit the involvement of the people; just like a corporation.
