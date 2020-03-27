The threat of COVID-19 is real and imminent. For the good of his constituents, Gov. Kevin Stitt must act now to order the people of Oklahoma to shelter in place.
This will slow the spread of the virus and allow the state's health care apparatus to stay on top of the demand.
By acting decisively now, he will save lives and prepare the way for Oklahoma and the nation to recover more quickly.
By hesitating, he is putting the elderly, immunocompromised and ill at risk, not to mention others who are less likely to die from COVID-19 but will be unable to receive treatment in an overloaded medical system.
As an employee of a public university, as an Oklahoman, as a Christian and as a human being, I beg the governor to do the right thing.
Karl Siewert, Tulsa
