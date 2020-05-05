After reading Gov. Kevin Stitt's letter to President Donald Trump, I had a few thoughts ("Gov. Stitt to President Trump: declare COVID-19 pandemic an 'Act of God' amid oil industry struggles," April 25).
Why did I think the Saudis flooding the market, not the COVID-19 virus tanked the price of oil?
Are we still importing over 9 million barrels a day? Are we still exporting any?
Oil futures are negative for the first time in recorded history? Who was producing oil before history was recorded?
Producers are facing difficult decisions regarding "where to position these hydrocarbons" with no place to store n no one to buy.
Over-production poses a threat to the environment. Is the excess oil being dumped into the Arkansas River?
An "act of God" is required to protect producers from canceled leases? Our state legislators can't do this?
This is pushing the blame way too far. Trying to give God a bad rap could be more dangerous than trying to fool Mother Nature.
Karen Wagner, Muskogee
Editor's Note: No reports have been made on oil being dumped into the Arkansas River. Last month, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved an emergency order to shut in or curtail oil production in wells to prevent waste.
