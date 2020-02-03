Now I know why Gov. Kevin Stitt supports President Donald Trump so much. They both love power.
A remark by Stitt in the Tulsa World shows how much he is like Trump.
Stitt now wants to take over the state education department, just like he has taken over five other agencies.
He made this comment: “When the governor’s elected by all four million Oklahomans, the people think that he or she’s supposed to be able to go in and make some different moves on education to get outcomes,” ("Stitt wants state schools superintendent to be appointed, not elected," Jan. 13).
For the record, I didn't vote for him.
The story states that of nearly 4 million Oklahomans, 644,579 voted for him to be governor.
That is nowhere near 4 million. Sounds like Trump to me.
Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
