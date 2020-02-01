Gov. Kevin Stitt continues to follow in the messy footsteps of his hero, President Donald Trump.
He made it easier for anyone with criminal intent or deranged idiot to carry a gun.
He is on a money grab from the Oklahoma tribes. Instead of beginning a diplomatic, friendly negotiation, he is using taxpayer money to hire out-of-state counsel.
He so admires Trump's slashing of business regulations, he is making it a practice for Oklahoma.
He has convinced state legislators that state officers should be appointed by him instead of elected by the people, currently seeking to appoint the state superintendent of education. Does Betsy DeVos have a relative in Oklahoma who covets the job?
Trump's footsteps are getting nastier every day. Stitt should watch his step.
