Oklahoma State of the State address: Gov. Kevin Stitt raises possibility of broadening education fun

Gov. Kevin Stitt makes remarks during his State of the State address at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Tulsa World

We have schools that are facing huge deficits and Gov. Stitt spends money to restructure his office and give people $20,000 and $30,000 raises ("Stitt uses $2 million in additional funds to restructure Governor's Office," Sept. 21)?

Our teachers barely make more that $30,000 a year, but his personnel deserve huge raises? That money could have been used for education, roads, mental health or issues with the homeless population.

I can think of many good uses of that money instead of giving his staff $20,000 and $30,000 raises. It is a shame and a disgrace that he was able to do that. 

It was done with full knowledge of many other places that $2 million could of been used.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags