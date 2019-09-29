We have schools that are facing huge deficits and Gov. Stitt spends money to restructure his office and give people $20,000 and $30,000 raises ("Stitt uses $2 million in additional funds to restructure Governor's Office," Sept. 21)?
Our teachers barely make more that $30,000 a year, but his personnel deserve huge raises? That money could have been used for education, roads, mental health or issues with the homeless population.
I can think of many good uses of that money instead of giving his staff $20,000 and $30,000 raises. It is a shame and a disgrace that he was able to do that.
It was done with full knowledge of many other places that $2 million could of been used.
