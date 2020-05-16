I hope all Oklahomans can take a moment to thank our Gov. Kevin Stitt. We are now much safer in the event a malaria outbreak occurs before our $2 million worth of hydroxychoroquine reaches its shelf life.
Gov. Stitt evidently decided not to waste any time listening to doctors, researchers and scientists, and, instead, boldly acted upon "Dr. Trump's" hype concerning this drug and its value to mitigating the COVID-19 virus.
The value is apparently of no discernible level in combating COVID-19 and includes the chilling possibility of increased death rate if used.
The next Oklahoman to contract malaria will be substantially safer; however, taxpayers may be a little uneasy.
On a different note: If you need to unload a bunch of the bleach you stockpiled, contact our governor's office.
Bill Evans, Tulsa
