Stitt and Cox

Health Commissioner Gary Cox (left) stands with Gov. Kevin Stitt at a news conference in Oklahoma City on April 30. Cox’s last day on the job will be May 31. Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press file

I hope all Oklahomans can take a moment to thank our Gov. Kevin Stitt. We are now much safer in the event a malaria outbreak occurs before our $2 million worth of hydroxychoroquine reaches its shelf life. 

Gov. Stitt evidently decided not to waste  any time listening to doctors, researchers and scientists, and, instead, boldly acted upon "Dr. Trump's" hype concerning this drug and its value to mitigating the COVID-19 virus. 

The value is apparently of no discernible level in combating COVID-19 and includes the chilling possibility of increased death rate if used. 

The next Oklahoman to contract malaria will be substantially safer; however, taxpayers may be a little uneasy. 

On a different note: If you need to unload a bunch of the bleach you stockpiled, contact our governor's office.

Bill Evans, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags