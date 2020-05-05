A friend of mine and her daughter tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. My friend works at a convenience store.
The number of cases are going up. Reopening the city and state is a big, huge mistake. The government is putting the economy before the people.
It appears officials have forgotten that the people are the engines of the economy.
It's like they're running the engines without oil. After a block or so, the engine will blow, and there's no fixing it at that point. Then what? What will happen once most of our engines are destroyed?
Our government is going to destroy our country for money, and we're letting them.
Terica Conly, Tulsa
