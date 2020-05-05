CV Testing

Nurses Elena Martinez (left) and Lindsey Hammond demonstrate drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Expo Square on Thursday. The Tulsa Health Department has begun using Expo Square as its site to test people for COVID-19. Testing is by appointment only. No walk-ins are allowed. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms can call the Health Department at 918-582-9355 for a screening. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 MATT BARNARD

A friend of mine and her daughter tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. My friend works at a convenience store.

The number of cases are going up. Reopening the city and state is a big, huge mistake. The government is putting the economy before the people.

It appears officials have forgotten that the people are the engines of the economy.

It's like they're running the engines without oil. After a block or so, the engine will blow, and there's no fixing it at that point. Then what? What will happen once most of our engines are destroyed?

Our government is going to destroy our country for money, and we're letting them.

Terica Conly, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags