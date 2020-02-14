President Abraham Lincoln in the Gettysburg address said "Government of the people for the people and by the people.”
So when any elected official or anyone running for office says government is too big, what that means is they don’t trust the people.
If it’s too big, then why do they want to be there?
We are not too big.
Noted economist John Kenneth Galbrieth said government needs to be large enough to offset special interests such as big corporations.
Remember it's government by the people and for the people.
Jim Webb, Owasso
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO