The experts tell us the only way that life is truly going to return to normal is to find a vaccine for COVID-19, and that it will take a year to develop.
In the meantime, our economy and our 401k portfolios are suffering incalculable damage.
In addition to social distancing and hand washing, the effectiveness of a simple face covering is now being touted by heath experts for every day wear to keep us from spreading the virus.
Although we are currently experiencing a shortage of masks, we will shortly overcome the scarcity and be able to provide masks to everyone.
I would like to recommend that our federal government take the lead and mail a package of six masks to every man, woman and child in this country, the cost of which would be insignificant.
It would be a way for our government to send a signal to everyone of the importance of wearing them. This suggestion would not completely stop the virus, but it would buy some time while researchers develop the vaccine and allow most of us to return to some kind of modified work routine.
Wearing masks would be effective almost immediately, saving lives and helping get our economy back on track.
Even if the federal government doesn’t see fit to enact such a program, I would call on Gov. Kevin Stitt to do so in order to provide a cost-effective way to protect the people of Oklahoma.
Robert Plumlee, Tulsa
