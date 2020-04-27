In the past, the U.S. has responded to major crises by examining how the government performed, assessed weaknesses and shortcomings, then instituted needed changes and improvements to be better prepared for future events.
Examples include the creation of Homeland Security after 9/11. After Hurricane Andrew, the Federal Emergency Management Agency was reorganized.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic has abated, we need our elected officials of both parties to work together to insure we are better prepared the next time. And there will be a next time.
The lack of timely tests, the low strategic supply of personal protective equipment, the haphazard coordination and distribution at the federal level and the lack of an overall response plan are just a few of the issues.
There is huge room for improvement. This is not a Democratic or a Republican issue; it is a national problem.
Nor is it a witch hunt but an objective, critical assessment of performance with the goal of not repeating mistakes.
Any successful business has this continuous improvement plan process in place and so should our state and federal governments.
We deserve better, and we should all demand accountability from our elected officials and demand they combine their efforts to make sure we do it better next time. And not just from the current administration, but the next one as well.
Jeanne Sturges, Tulsa
