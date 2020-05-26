When future generations learn about the Great Quarantine of 2020, you will always have a story to tell.
Your story might have been about your disappointment in missing senior prom and having a virtual graduation.
It could have been about your frustration with distance learning and how stressed and unprepared you felt.
But it won’t be.
Your story will be about hope, resilience and beauty in a time of global uncertainty.
Your story will be about how you stepped up, figured it out and acted more grown up than many of the adults around you.
Rather than complain, you created. You learned how to tie-dye, bake and garden.
You learned the value in spending time with family as you completed jigsaw puzzles, one after the other, together.
You appreciated the opportunity to slow down, even if just for a minute, and take in the little things. You taught us to do the same.
Woe is me? Not the Class of 2020.
You figured out new ways to communicate, you helped your siblings (and maybe even your parents) learn from home and you taught the world how to face uncertainty with grace.
The lessons you learned during this time will become the stories that you share. The stories become the memories, and yours will be the good ones.
So go and tell your story proudly. We are proud of you!
Betty Collins, Union 8th Grade Center history teacher
