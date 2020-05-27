To the class of 2020, congratulations, you did it.
In the midst of a global pandemic, you’ve completed your educational journeys and now I’m sure you’re wondering what’s next? These are the same questions every graduate asks.
As the world shifts to mastering mechanisms in virtual learning, you may wonder what those next steps might look like for you.
Will you be able to spend your freshman year on the college campus of your choice? Will you still have access to that internship or job opportunity following college graduation?
This new frontier does not afford us the luxury of having all the answers, but one thing is for certain.
As this nation’s next generation of leaders, you have already and will continue to define our history. By telling your own stories, you are shaping the narrative for generations.
By charting your own paths, you are redefining the concept of traditional pathways toward success. And by defining your own course, you are redefining what it means to be an actionable generation.
In the face of this uncertainty, consider this time as an exercise in the realities of adulthood.
You may not always have the answers, but the journey is what keeps things interesting.Think big!
Visualize yourself taking the world by storm. Do the work to develop beyond your wildest dreams and take every moment to seize the opportunities in your path.
Because in the grand scheme of your personal journey, graduation, while impactful, is only the beginning. So, cheers to your future!
Editor's Note: Leslie Daugherty is the executive director of Teach For America Greater Tulsa.
