In this time of difficulty, it’s helpful to focus on some of the good things that are happening in our quieted down world.
In Washington County, smaller fire departments in Ochelata and Dewey have held mini quarantine parades in which they drive their trucks through the neighborhoods and invite the folks to step outside and wave.
I suspect this is healing and helpful for both the firefighters and the neighbors.
In Bartlesville, there have been have bear hunts where residents left stuffed animals in their windows and porches for families to drive by and see.
There has been a great amount of chalk art in which kids and adults create beautiful outdoor masterpieces to entertain and uplift all.
Bartlesville Child Nutrition, Mary Martha Outreach, Meals on Wheels, Bartlesville Boys and Girls Club and Agape Mission are feeding the community, along with a food table located outside the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce where people leave and take groceries as they have need.
An army of volunteer seamstresses and the nonprofit Martha’s Task are all sewing away making masks for those who need them.
Life is different, and we all miss each other, but people are finding unique ways to connect. I am grateful for community in whatever form it takes right now.
Love and peace to all.
Editor's Note: Laura Walton is the executive director of Martha's Task.
