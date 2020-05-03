In these days of so much stress and bad news, it’s good to shine a light on something positive.
The management and staff at Cedarhurst, a senior independent living community in south Tulsa, have done a marvelous job of keeping their residents safe and engaged throughout this long period of seclusion.
They were ahead of the curve, eliminating visitors and shuttering the facility several weeks ago.
When it closed its dining room and began serving all meals in the residents’ apartments, a huge logistical challenge, workers did so with good humor and creativity, knowing the additional distance between residents and staff was safer for all.
To help keep residents engaged and avoid isolation, staff work hard to come up with activities that can be shared, while keeping their distance.
For example, one afternoon the residents stood outside their doors in the hallway, singing patriotic songs. The "treat" wagon circulates regularly to offer snacks and a bit of human contact.
The team at Cedarhurst has a passion for excellence and a commitment to be the very best they can be, with resident health and well-being the focus of their efforts.
Though the residents are likely tired of confinement, there’s a sense of camaraderie and overall team effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.
A great example of Tulsa Strong!
