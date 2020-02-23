Each time I read an article on new developments in the Greenwood District, it causes me to wonder if the addition will in any way benefit the people of color who live there.
There will be a mural honoring Black Wall Street in the Vast Bank lobby.
But is there to be any actual investment, involvement or interaction by the bank to benefit the community? I hope so.
That seems the least we should require of businesses taking part in this district's evolution.
