I wish to congratulate Kajeer Yar and Maggie Hille Yar and 21 North Greenwood for their donation of land for the construction of the Greenwood Rising History Center ("Greenwood investors happy to help city find new home for Greenwood Rising History Center," May 2).
The Ya'rs decision allows property they own to become the new home, recognizing the historical importance and the powerful significance the 5-story building can be in serving to commemorate the 1921 Race Massacre. It will give local and international communities awareness this was reality, not hearsay.
I congratulate the Tulsa Development Authority for approving the amendment to the construction plan.
In my extending congratulatory and gracious remarks, it is very important City Councilor Kara Joy McKee (District 4) fervently pursue pushing the State Historic Preservation Office to request and support a landmark historic preservation nomination, not a battleground nomination with the Department of Interior, to be placed in the National Register of Historic Places.
When Mayor G.T. Bynum, city councilors, Tulsa Regional Chamber, State Department of Convention and Tourism and 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Committee get on board with a marketing and branding strategy, this effort will have huge results.
The museum for Tulsa will bring enhanced travelers, new revenue and history enthusiasts to gain insight through educational and recreational venues offered within the Greenwood District boundaries.
Thanks again, Hille Foundation and 100 year Commemorative Committee for supporting this endeavor.
Michael Reed, Sapulpa
