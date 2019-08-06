Regarding the comments of guest columnist Nehemiah Frank, was he suggesting that the new grocery store at 1717 N. Peoria Ave. will not need the $1.5 million federal grant through the city of Tulsa because it is not in a high crime area? ("Tulsa World's reaction to a planned north Tulsa grocery store is 'rooted in the implicit and racial bias' of the editorial board," July 28.)
Editor's Note: The $1.5 million federal grant went to the Tulsa Economic Development Corp. to build a 15,000 to 17,000 square foot grocery store in north Tulsa. The grant came to the City of Tulsa as part of a Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address food deserts as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant had nothing to do with crime issues.
