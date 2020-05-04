Sports columnist Guerin Emig’s column chastising Oklahoma State University football coach Mike Gundy for his reference to the COVID-19 virus as the Chinese virus was not only ridiculous but unnecessary ("Mike Gundy's worst mistake took two words in 25 seconds," April 13).
Gundy’s reference was not maliciously intended or received as derogatory towards Chinese people.
It was simply a geographic reference to the origins of this pandemic. Please get off the politically correct high horse and stick to reporting on sports.
Bob Zinke, Tulsa
Editor's Note: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement against associating the virus with a population or nationality to prevent stigma. The World Health Organization changed its rules five years ago to not name diseases after people, places and animals. Members of the OSU Asian American Student Association have criticized Gundy's comments. Gundy later issued an apology.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO