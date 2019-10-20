The reign of Donald Trump has brought us to a moment in our country’s history that calls on Americans to do the right thing.
It is useless to expect hard-right conservatives to trade in their partisan garb and don the robes of patriots.
They would have to summon a heretofore unseen courage to do what is best to preserve our democracy from a president who obviously believes he’s above the law.
They would have to step out of a bubble they have created using kernels of truth elaborately distorted into concocted, conspiratorial lies designed to distract us from reality.
They’ve hitched their wagon to a man who is not just pulling them over a cliff, but far more importantly, American democracy as well.
As of now, hard-right conservatives have chosen to side with and offer insipid narratives in support of a man void of principles, integrity and the ability to tell the truth and have therefore reduced themselves and conservative politics to a hollow shell void of principles.
By choosing to wallow in the swamp they’ve created, they’ve conceded the moral ground they once claimed to occupy and rendered themselves irrelevant and without merit.
Removing Trump from office through impeachment will not correct the damage he and his minions have already done. It will take a massive voter turnout of patriotic Americans electing leaders with integrity and respect for the rule of law to build our democracy back to what it once was.
It’s up to us. History is watching.
