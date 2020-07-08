I have a hard time understanding why anyone would vote for Democrat Joe Biden.
That would mean the person is for open borders to sex and drug trafficking, terrorists and illegal immigrants coming any time.
It would also mean being for gun confiscation so only the criminals and powerful will be able to protect themselves and for late-term abortion, the New Green Deal, higher taxes and bigger government.
It would mean that for freedom of speech no discussions are allowed unless one agrees with the liberal view, which is happening on college campuses now.
Communism has said that it will take over America from within. You need to be very careful what you wish.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video