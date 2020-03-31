We live in uncertain times. The weeks prior, and those ahead, will reveal both the best and worst that resides within.
The crucible we find ourselves in will change us moving forward, leaving us better or worse.
What separates the outcome? Choice.
We have many choices ahead of us. We can choose to be controlled by our fear, or we can choose to assert control.
We can choose to act selfishly or for the betterment of us all.
We can choose to see this as something to survive or something to grow and strengthen us.
We cannot change that this crisis has happened; we can only choose how we react to it.
It is a simple way forward, but it is not easy. Each day we must first and foremost conquer ourselves before we can hope to conquer the day.
There are no shortcuts. Rest assured, we will be faced with obstacles in the weeks ahead.
We can turn back, or we can use it as the springboard to move us forward.
There is an easy place to start.
We should listen to Marcus Aurelius, an emperor of Rome who ruled while the Antonine Plague spread across the empire, who likely succumbed to it himself.
"Just that you do the right thing. The rest doesn't matter. Cold or warm. Tired or well-rested. Despised or honored. Dying...or busy with other assignments," he wrote in "Meditations."
Every day we have a choice. May we always choose to be better than the day before.
Jeff Covey, Broken Arrow
